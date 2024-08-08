Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Howmet Aerospace has raised its dividend by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years. Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of HWM opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $97.29.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

