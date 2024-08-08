H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HRB opened at $54.33 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
