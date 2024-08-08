HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $700.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $461.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $45,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

