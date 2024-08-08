Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$14.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

HBM stock opened at C$9.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.51.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

