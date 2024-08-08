Ibstock plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IBST opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.27) on Thursday. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.60 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The stock has a market cap of £696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,592.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($59,594.99). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

