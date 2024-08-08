Immunovant, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMVT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Immunovant news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,145.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $95,938.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

