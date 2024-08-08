Impax Environmental Markets Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:IEM opened at GBX 381.23 ($4.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Impax Environmental Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331.13 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impax Environmental Markets

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Elizabeth Surkovic bought 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,993.88 ($7,659.91). Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.