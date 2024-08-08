Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

