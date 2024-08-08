Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Inhibikase Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Inhibikase Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IKT opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.82.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.
