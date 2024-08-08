Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 33 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £153.12 ($195.68).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 30 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.16).
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($189.37).
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
CBG stock opened at GBX 471.40 ($6.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £709.41 million, a P/E ratio of 496.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 911.50 ($11.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 474.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 450.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
