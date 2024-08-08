Insider Buying: Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Insider Acquires 2,484 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) insider Clare Brady purchased 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £11,997.72 ($15,332.55).
Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance
Shares of FAS opened at GBX 493 ($6.30) on Thursday. Fidelity Asian Values has a 1 year low of GBX 467.25 ($5.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.86 ($7.03). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 506.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 504.49. The company has a market capitalization of £350.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,162.50 and a beta of 0.56.
Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile
