Insider Buying: Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Insider Acquires 2,484 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) insider Clare Brady purchased 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £11,997.72 ($15,332.55).

Get Fidelity Asian Values alerts:

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance

Shares of FAS opened at GBX 493 ($6.30) on Thursday. Fidelity Asian Values has a 1 year low of GBX 467.25 ($5.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.86 ($7.03). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 506.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 504.49. The company has a market capitalization of £350.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,162.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.