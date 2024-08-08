Insider Buying: Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Purchases 3,653 Shares of Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) Director Albert Friedberg bought 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,803.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 777,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,746.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Albert Friedberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Albert Friedberg acquired 200,000 shares of Vaccinex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $1,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Albert Friedberg bought 957 shares of Vaccinex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $4,737.15.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.90% of Vaccinex worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

