Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

