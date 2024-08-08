Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.