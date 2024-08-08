Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $48,585.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,345,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,218,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

