Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,438,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,270,000 after buying an additional 219,445 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after buying an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,744,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

