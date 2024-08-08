Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,667,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

