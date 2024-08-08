Investors Buy High Volume of Core Scientific Call Options (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 36,139 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,828 call options.

Core Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CORZ opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $4,047,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

