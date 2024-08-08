Investors Buy High Volume of Unity Software Call Options (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 61,343 call options on the company. This is an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 41,534 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

NYSE:U opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

