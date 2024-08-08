iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.33. The stock has a market cap of $449.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
