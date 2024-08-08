iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 112,214 shares.The stock last traded at $93.20 and had previously closed at $92.16.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.