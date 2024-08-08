ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on ITT

Institutional Trading of ITT

ITT Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.08. ITT has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.