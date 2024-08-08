IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Francois Pauly Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Francois Pauly acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,086.26).

On Thursday, May 30th, Francois Pauly acquired 20,000 shares of IWG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($47,284.35).

IWG stock opened at GBX 172.10 ($2.20) on Thursday. IWG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 211 ($2.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -819.52, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. IWG’s payout ratio is -952.38%.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

