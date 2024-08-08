Jefferies Financial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,183 put options on the company. This is an increase of 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,817 put options.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 192,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 44,437 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,601.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

