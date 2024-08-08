Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.04 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 79.3% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010752 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,979.06 or 0.99403007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00088015 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

