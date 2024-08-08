John Gerber Acquires 3,450 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) Director John Gerber bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,143.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 298,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atomera Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 379,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Atomera by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

