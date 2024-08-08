Jonathan Davies Buys 78 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($160.49).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Jonathan Davies bought 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($159.49).

On Thursday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 76 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £123.88 ($158.31).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 164.70 ($2.10) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.60 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.90) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.79).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

