JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ATS (NYSE:ATS) Price Target to $36.00

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get ATS alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded ATS to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ATS opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. ATS has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ATS by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 133.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ATS during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.