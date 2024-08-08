Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,533,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 3,993,343 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $10.59.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.