June Jessop Acquires 17,000 Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider June Jessop bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,570 ($48,012.78).

LON:AGT opened at GBX 226 ($2.89) on Thursday. AVI Global Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 186 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.20). The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 807.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

