June Jessop Acquires 17,000 Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider June Jessop bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,570 ($48,012.78).
AVI Global Trust Stock Performance
LON:AGT opened at GBX 226 ($2.89) on Thursday. AVI Global Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 186 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.20). The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 807.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68.
AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.
About AVI Global Trust
AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AVI Global Trust
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.