Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $36.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

