Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,594 ($20.37) and last traded at GBX 1,538 ($19.65), with a volume of 390316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,378 ($17.61).

Get Keller Group alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,719.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,750 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Keller Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,342.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,137.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,309.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Keller Group

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.10) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,313.74). 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keller Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.