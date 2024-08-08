Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Kemper has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Kemper Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
