Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Kemper has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

