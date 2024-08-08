Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 187,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

