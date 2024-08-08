Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,504 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,134 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,486 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,619 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

