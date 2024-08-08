Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,969 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 36.4% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Corteva by 13.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Corteva by 82.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

