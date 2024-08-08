Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,784 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 183.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,588,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $84.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

