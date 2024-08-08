Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

