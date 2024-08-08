Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,642 shares of company stock worth $2,714,014. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

