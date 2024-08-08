Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $467.26 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $509.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.27.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $17,720,941. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

