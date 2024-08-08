Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.389 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.