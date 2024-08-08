Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,692 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.0 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

