Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,771 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

