Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 64.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $808,912. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

