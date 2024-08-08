Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,035,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $32,973,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of MSDL opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

