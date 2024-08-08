Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.