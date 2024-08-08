Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $278.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.97. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

