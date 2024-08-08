Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of SBUX opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

