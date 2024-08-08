Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

