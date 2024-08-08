Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,981,794. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $842.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

