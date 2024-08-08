Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,893.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 716,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,328,000 after buying an additional 698,762 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 37,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

